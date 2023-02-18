Aces Fall In Overtime

It was an exciting atmosphere at the Mulberry Grove High School gymnasium Friday night as the Aces fought Ramsey in the final regular season basketball game.

Mulberry Grove battled back from a 15-point deficit early in the second quarter, took the lead in the second half and went into overtime against the Rams.

Ramsey emerged victorious 72-63.

The difference in the game was at the free throw, where Ramsey outscored the Aces 17 to 8.

The home team sank 11 three-point shots, four by Jackson Icenogle and three by Connor Hartmann.

Icenogle led all scorers with 20 points. Logan Bauer posted 15 points and Hartmann and Landon Sugg added nine each.

It was senior night at Mulberry Grove. Recognized were players Brody Bauer and Arjan Epperson and cheerleaders Madelyn Koontz and Jaclyn Robertson.

The Aces open Class 1A regional play tonight (Saturday) at Altamont against the Indians. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

An interview with Aces’ Head Coach Kevin Hartmann will air during this morning’s Sports Shop, which starts at 9 a.m.