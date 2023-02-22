Area Girls Playing For Sectional Titles

Four area high school girls basketball teams are playing for sectional championships Thursday night.

In Class 2A, Mater Dei will take on Breese Central for the championship of the Du Quoin Sectional. Game time is 7 p.m.

Mater Dei defeated Massac County 55-45 in Tuesday’s semifinal round while Breese Central knocked off Benton 44-29.

Two area teams will make the trip back to Jacksonville Routt Thursday to battle for a sectional title. The matchup is Carlyle against Okawville. The contest tips off at 7 p.m.

In the semifinal round Tuesday, Okawville beat Jacksonville Routt 69-34 and Carlyle was a 54-45 winner over Hardin Calhoun.