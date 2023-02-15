Barber Hits 300 Mark

After recording his 300th victory as head coach of the Greenville University men’s basketball team on February 8, George Barber was recognized for the accomplishment before last Saturday’s home game.

The Panthers then came out and gave Coach Barber his 301st win with a 117-88 victory over Blackburn.

It clinched a spot in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament for the Panthers. GU was 6-6 after the win, and plays its final regular season game this Saturday at Fontbonne.

Last Saturday was also senior day. Honored were former Greenville Comets players Samuel Barber and Grant McCullough, plus seniors Vangelis Dermisis, Jarred Johnson and Keishun Thomas.

Barber has been GU’s head coach 24 seasons, and has had the school coaching wins record since 2016.