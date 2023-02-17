Blue Jays Cheerleaders State Champs

Greenville Junior High School has another Illinois Elementary School Association state championship.

At the cheerleading competition Wednesday in Peoria, the Blue Jays cheerleaders won the Small Cheer Division state title. They were over five points in front of the second place team.

Cheerleaders include Jocelyn Crites, Mia Mains, Envy Beil, Laura Craver, Emree Joiner, Lydia Ealy, Maci Bone, Mel Wickman, Avery Hentze, Addy Bauer, Olivia Goodson, and Payton White. They are coached by Gayla Brauns.