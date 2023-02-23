Breese Teams To Meet In Boys Regional Final

At the Nashville Class 2A boys regional Wednesday night, Breese Central and Mater Dei grabbed semifinal victories.

Central beat Wesclin 60-46 while Mater Dei was a 51-37 winner over Nashville.

The championship game at Nashville Friday night will be Mater Dei against Breese Central.

In the Litchfield Regional, Pana edged Hillsboro 58-55 and Alton Marquette beat Litchfield 57-34.

The title game at Litchfield Friday will be Pana against Marquette.

In Class 1A play at the Nokomis Regional, Altamont defeated Carlyle 62-48 and Nokomis outscored St. Elmo/Brownstown 56-37.

The winners play for the regional crown Friday night.

Okawville is in the championship game of the New Athens Regional Friday night, after beating Marissa 63-52. The Rockets’ opponent will be Wayne City.