The son of a former Greenville man will soon be playing college soccer.

Carter Breuchaud of O’Fallon, Illinois has signed a letter of intent to play at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois.

Carter played soccer four years at O’Fallon High School. In his senior season, Carter’s high school team won an IHSA Class 3A regional title.

He is the son of Ed and Jen Breuchard, and the grandson of Darlene and Stan Breuchaud of Greenville.