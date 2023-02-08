Comets Still Unbeaten In Conference

No one said it would be easy, but somehow the Greenville Comets were able to pull out a 66-59 victory at home Tuesday night over Pana.

With the win, the Comets remain in first place in the South Central Conference with a 6-0 record.

While Greenville High led by a point after one quarter, the Comets trailed by eight with less than two minutes left in the first half. They scored the last six points of the second quarter to trail by two at halftime.

The third quarter was the big difference in the game. The Comets scored 24 points in the first half, then put in 22 during the third frame. That allowed them to move in front by as many as 13 points.

While Pana scored 23 in the last quarter, GHS tallied 20 in the period, and the closest the Panthers could get was the final difference of seven points.

Head Coach Todd Cantrill said it was a gutsy effort by his team. He said he told the team before the game to find a way to get the win, that it didn’t necessarily have to be a “pretty game”. He said he couldn’t be prouder of the team.

Click below to hear his comments:

The Comets had four players score in double figures. Landen Moss and Kaleb Gardner had 17 apiece, and Cale Ackerman and Carter Snow recorded 12 each.

Gardner posted five rebounds, four steals and eight assists. Moss and Nick Grull had six rebounds each and Trent Bohannon handed out four assists.

Pana’s Devon Peebles was unstoppable with a 42-point effort.

The Comets are 17-10 overall.

They play at Vandalia Friday night in another conference game. It will be broadcast on WGEL.