Comets To Play For Regional Championship Beat Salem

The Greenville Comets are playing for a regional championship Friday night at Wood River.

The Comets overcame Salem Wednesday night in the semifinals by the score of 65-56.

Greenville High will face Roxana in the regional title contest at 7 p.m. Friday. Roxana defeated Southwestern in the other semifinal game, 34-24.

The Comets faced a good Salem squad, even though the Wildcats had only eight wins. Salem led by as many as six points during the opening quarter, and had a two-point advantage going into the second period.

It was still a Salem two-point margin at halftime.

The Comets came out in the third quarter and outscored the Wildcats 14-5. After tying the score with the first basket of the second half, the Comets led the rest of the game.

They stayed in front by making 12 of 15 free throws in the last quarter, most of them down the stretch.

Head Coach Todd Cantrill said he knew Salem would be a tough opponent.

The Comets outscored Salem 16 to 6 at the free throw line.

Cale Ackerman led the scoring list with 21 points and Kaleb Gardner had 17. Gardner collected eight assists, Nick Grull grabbed 11 rebounds and stole the ball twice, and Ackerman pulled down 10 rebounds.

The win was the 20th of the season for the Comets. Coach Cantrill was pleased with win number 20, but said there’s more to do.

The Comets enter Friday’s championship game with a 20-11 record. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.