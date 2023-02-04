Comets Win At Gillespie

The Greenville Comets improved to 5-0 in the South Central Conference with a 55-24 win at Gillespie Friday night.

Gillespie led 6-5 with five minutes left in the opening quarter. The Comets regained the lead shortly afterward and were in front the rest of the night.

It was 18-9 after the first quarter, 33-10 at halftime and 49-16 after three periods.

Nine players scored points for the Comets. They were led by Landen Moss with 12 and Kaleb Gardner with 10.

GHS remains all alone in first place in the South Central Conference with four conference games to play. The next one is at home Tuesday against Pana. The contest will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Comets beat Gillespie 59-32. Hudson Alstat had 12 points.

The Comet freshmen topped Gillespie 36-25 behind 17 points from Dominic Sanchez and 14 from Rowdy Sussenbach.