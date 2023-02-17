Comets Win Conference Championship At Hillsboro

The Greenville Comets are sole champions of the South Central Conference after rolling to an 83-40 win at Hillsboro Thursday night.

The Comets finished in first place with an 8-1 record.

The outcome of the game was not in doubt after the Comets held a 23-12 margin after eight minutes of action. They led 42-20 at halftime and 77-30 through three quarters.

As a team, GHS sank 12 three-point field goals.

Coach Todd Cantrill talked with WGEL’s Jeff Leidel after the game and agreed his team came out ready from the start. He said they put a bit of a plan together the previous day and the team did a great job of executing it. Coach Cantrill said the team is sharing the ball really well right now, making sure to find whoever is shooting best.

Click below to hear more:

After scoring 37 points this past Tuesday in the final home game, the Comets Landen Moss posted 31 points at Hillsboro.

Cale Ackerman had an 18-point night and Kaleb Gardner totaled 17 points and eight assists. Nick Grull grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Comets head into the regional next week with an overall record of 19-11.

By being the number one seed in the East Alton-Wood River Class 2A Regional, the Comets are automatically in the semifinals. They play Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the winner of Saturday’s Staunton-Salem game.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Comets defeated Hillsboro 86-17, sinking 18 three pointers, 10 of them in the third quarter. Cohen Alstat scored 18 points, while Carter Manhart and Shane McCracken had 10 apiece.

The freshman Comets were winners at Hillsboro, 41-38. Drake Curry had 12 points and Rowdy Sussenbach 10.

The freshman boys finished the season with a 14-10 record.