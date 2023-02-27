Comets Win Regional Championship

The Greenville Comets won their first regional championship since 2015 Friday night at Wood River.

The Comets never trailed and beat Roxana 46-26.

They will now play in the Newton Class 2A Sectional on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Lawrenceville. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Lawrenceville defeated Mt. Carmel 41-32 to win its own regional.

In the Greenville-Roxana title game, the Comets jumped out to a 6-0 lead and stayed in front. They were up 9-3 after one quarter, 21-13 at halftime and 33-18 through three frames.

GHS played well defensively, holding the Shells to just 26 points, 13 in each half.

Top scorers for the Comets were Landen Moss with 14 points and Cale Ackerman with 12. Nick Grull added eight.

The Comets enter the sectional with a 21-11 record.