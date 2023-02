A freshman-sophomore boys basketball game was held in Greenville last Tuesday, with Mulberry Grove going up against the Comets.

The Aces won the contest 70-46.

Mulberry Grove had four players score in double figures.

Landon Sugg recorded 25 points, Hagan Henrichsmeyer scored 16, Jackson Icenogle netted 14 points and Connor Hartmann had 10.

For GHS, Ayden White had 15 markers and Rowdy Sussenbach, 13.