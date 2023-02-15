Greenville Jr High Volleyball Results

The Greenville Junior High School girl’s volleyball teams have been busy with many matches.

In recent action, the seventh grade Jays won three of four contests while the eighth grade team was defeated in all four.

After falling to Pana, the seventh grade Lady Blue Jays beat Vandalia and Litchfield, both in three sets, and Nokomis in two sets.

The eighth grade Greenville girls were edged in three sets by Pana and Vandalia.

For the seventh grade squad in the four matches, Peyton White totaled 16 aces and six kills, and Ava Schaeffer had seven assists.

Eighth grade leaders were Jenna Joplin with nine aces, Bailey Taylor with 10 assists, Allie Veith with 10 kills and Gracie Goodson with five kills.