GU Baseball Opens Season

The Greenville University baseball team opened a new season this past weekend playing at Mississippi University for Women, which has men’s and women’s sports.

The Panthers dropped two games.

The second one was close as the home team won 2-1. A home run in the top of the seventh by former Greenville Comet Logan Doll tied the score at 1-1, but the Owls recorded the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Another former Comet, Drew Frey banged out two hits for GU, as did Snyder Pennington.

The first game was won by the Owls 8-1. Frey totaled two hits, scored the run and stole two bases.