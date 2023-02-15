GU Gymnastics Teams Grab Wins

Greenville University’s men’s gymnastics team recorded its first dual meet victory in the school’s history last Saturday at Simpson College in Iowa.

Individual first place finishes included Zach Connelly in the floor exercise, Major Bain on the pommel, Jacob Foster in still rings and horizontal bar, and Michael Avery in the vault.

The GU women’s team defeated Simpson for the second time in dual meets this season.

Sidnei Heubach won the uneven bars, Ellery Gilmer was first in the vault, Rachel Miller, first in floor; and Amara Nelson and Molly Froman tied for first on the beam.

Nelson was second in the all-around.

The G.U. women will compete at home February 25 against Southeast Missouri State.