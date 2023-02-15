GU Men Fifth In National Track

Greenville University’s men’s indoor track team placed fifth over the weekend at the National Christian College Athletic Association Championships.

The Panthers won four national titles.

Dylan Webster was first in the high jump, Carson Rantanen won the 60 meter dash, Wesley Kile led everyone in the pole vault, and the Panther distance medley relay squad also placed first.

Kile cleared 15 feet, five inches in the pole vault to set a school record.

Gianni Estrada finished second in the 3,000 meter run.