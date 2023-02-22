GU Women Post Two Wins

The Greenville University women’s basketball team concluded the regular season last week with victories over Spalding and Fontbonne.

The Lady Panthers head into a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament game, Thursday at 5:30 p.m., with an 18-7 overall record. They face Westminster in the tournament semifinals. The game will be played at Webster University.

GU finished conference play with a record of 11-3 for second place.

Last week, Greenville beat Spalding 77-62 and Fontbonne 78-71.

In the Spalding game, GU’s Madelyn Stephen scored 22 points and Ally Cantrill, a former Lady Comet, had 18 points in addition to three steals. Savana Powell-Goodman posted 14 points. Another former Lady Comet, Natalie Iberg had two points and two assists.

At Fontbonne, Greenville outscored the home team 28-9 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

Carolina Hoffman recorded 17 points, and Powell-Goodman totaled 13. Cantrill finished with 11 points, four assists and three steals. Iberg had three points, three rebounds and two assists.

Rylee Pickett, who also played at Greenville High School, had three points and two assists for Fontbonne.