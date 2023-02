The Greenville University women’s gymnastics team competed Sunday at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.

The Lady Panthers were third in the three-team meet behind Lindenwood and Centenary.

Amara Nelson was top performer for GU in the floor exercise, uneven bars and vault. Top gymnast on the beam for Greenville was Ellery Gilmer.

The GU women’s and men’s teams will be in meets at Simpson College in Iowa on Saturday.