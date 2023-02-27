High School Girls Sectional Champs

Three area girls basketball teams won sectional championships Thursday night.

In Class 2A, Mater Dei claimed the DuQuoin Sectional crown by defeating Breese Central 40-38.

The Lady Knights meet Paris in the Salem Super-Sectional Monday at 7 p.m. Paris topped Pana 42-28 in the Pana Regional.

The Okawville girls have advanced to Monday’s Mt. Sterling Brown County Class 1A super-sectional by beating Carlyle 63-41in the Jacksonville Sectional. The Lady Rockets’ opponent will be Havana in the super-sectional. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Highland grabbed the championship of the Class 3A Centralia Sectional. The Lady Bulldogs beat Mt. Vernon 66-54.

Highland meets Lincoln at 7 p.m. Monday in the Taylorville Super-Sectional.