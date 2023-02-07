Jays Cheerleaders Find Success At Invitational

The Greenville Junior High Blue Jays cheerleading squad participated on Sunday at the Coolidge Junior High Invitational.

The Greenville cheerleaders performed well, receiving two awards. They placed second in their game day and routine performances.

Coach Gayla Brauns said the Blue Jays’ squad participated in the invitational to prepare for the final competition of the year, the Illinois Elementary School Association state championships in Peoria on Wednesday, February 15.

Greenville is scheduled to perform at 2:05 p.m. in the Small Routine Division and at 4:40 p.m. in the Small Cheer Division.