Lady Comets Are Conference Champions

The Greenville Lady Comets are the girl’s basketball South Central Conference champions for 2022-23

Playing before a big crowd at home Thursday night, the Lady Comets topped Hillsboro 51-47 to claim the conference title outright. The GHS team ended league play with an 8-1 record.

First year Lady Comets Head Coach Quinn Hammann agreed it was a gutsy effort by his team. Click below to hear his comments:

Hillsboro jumped out to an eight point lead after the first quarter and then led by nine early in the second frame. GHS outscored the visitors 10-2 the rest of the quarter to get to within one point at halftime.

Shayna Henderson had a big second period with 10 points.

The Lady Comets continued to outplay Hillsboro in the third quarter, not only taking the lead, but building an advantage of 14 points in the final minute of the stanza. It was a 12-point difference going into the final eight minutes.

Hillsboro wasn’t about to give up, and kept chipping away at the deficit.

The GHS lead shrank to four points with less than two minutes to go, but that was the closest it got. The Lady Comets sank key free throws down the stretch.

Katie Campbell led the offense with 18 points, nine in the fourth quarter. Henderson finished with 14 points and Emma Veith had nine.

It was also senior night and the three seniors were honored before the game.

Click below to hear Coach Hammann talk about them:

The Lady Comets play their opening game of the regional Saturday at 2 p.m. at home against Wesclin. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Congratulations to the champions of the South Central Conference . . . the Greenville High School Lady Comets.

CLICK BELOW TO HEAR JEFF LEIDEL’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH LADY COMETS COACH QUINN HAMMANN: