Lady Comets Grab Big Win At Vandalia

On January 21, the Greenville Lady Comets lost at Vandalia by 23 points. Monday night, they were back in Vandalia and gained revenge with a 61-46 victory over the Vandals.

The win allows the Lady Comets to play for the South Central Conference championship Thursday night at home against Hillsboro. Both teams enter the game 7-1 in conference play.

At Vandalia Monday, the Lady Comets scored the first eight points and stayed in front the entire game. Vandalia crept to within nine points early in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.

Head Coach Quinn Hammann was very pleased with the effort by his players throughout the game. He said the team has been thinking about this game since they walked off the floor following the January 21 loss. He said they had Monday’s game circled on the calendar, were ready to go, and the offense and defense played well. He called it a, “fun, awesome victory.”

Click below to hear more of his comments:

Three Lady Comets scored in double figures. Katie Campbell had 19 points and added 13 rebounds to her statistics. Emma Veith posted 15 points and Charlee Stearns scored 14. Stearns connected on four three-point shots.

Coach Hammann is hoping a big Lady Comets crowd attends Thursday night to see their team play for the SCC championship. It’s also senior night. Hammann said you can’t ask for anything better. He even said at the beginning of the season, “Give us a chance at the end of the year to play Hillsboro for a conference championship.”

Click below for more:

Thursday’s game will be broadcast on WGEL.