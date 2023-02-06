Lady Comets Play First Regional Game Saturday

The Greenville Lady Comets will be hosting their first Illinois High School Association Class 2A regional game this Saturday, February 11.

The GHS girls, seeded seventh in the sub-sectional, will play ninth-seeded Trenton Wesclin at 2 p.m.

The other quarterfinal game on Saturday is Red Bud at Columbia.

Belleville Althoff is the regional host for the semifinal and championship games.

If the Lady Comets win Saturday, they will play top-seeded Mater Dei at 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 14 in the semifinals. The other semifinal game will follow with Althoff against the winner of the Red Bud-Columbia contest.

The regional championship game is Thursday, February 16 at Althoff.