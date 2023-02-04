Lady Comets Top Litchfield

After a slow start, the Greenville Lady Comets rallied against Litchfield Thursday night and pulled out 51-29 win.

The victory improves the Lady Comets’ South Central Conference record to 6-1. With two games to play, they remain tied for first place.

Thursday night, Litchfield led by five points multiple times in the opening quarter. GHS, playing at home. turned it around in the second stanza, outscoring the Panthers 22-4, led by freshman Emma Veith coming off the bench for 12 points.

The Lady Comets shot extremely well at the free throw line in the first half, sinking 12 of 13 attempts.

The Greenville squad held Litchfield to 12 points in the second half.

Veith added another dozen points in the final half to finish with 24. She sank four, three-point shots.

The winners ended the game 13 of 15 at the line with six three-pointers.

The Lady Comets have a big conference game Monday night at Vandalia. It will be broadcast on WGEl.

Also Thursday night, the Greenville High School junior varsity girls defeated Altamont 48-22.

Emma Veith posted 10 points while Ava Potthast and Adyson Bearley had eight apiece.