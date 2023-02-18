Sports Shop: Coach Todd Cantrill Interview

The Greenville Comets are preparing for regional action after clinching the South Central Conference championship at Hillsboro Friday night.

The Comets play in the semifinals of the Wood River Class 2A Regional Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the winner of today’s game between Staunton and Salem.

They are seeded number one in the regional and enter Wednesday’s contest with a 19-11 record.

Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Todd Cantrill after the 43-point win at Hillsboro. Click below to hear their conversation: