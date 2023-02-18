Sports Shop Interview: Coach Kevin Hartmann

The Mulberry Grove gym was rockin’ Friday night as Ramsey and Mulberry Grove played an overtime game to end the regular season.

The Aces fell behind 14-0 to start the game and trailed by 15 early in the second quarter.

By halftime, they trailed by just three points, then had several leads in the second half before Ramsey was able to send the game into overtime. The Rams won 72-63, but it was a great effort by the Aces.

Click below to hear WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talk with Mulberry Grove Head Coach Kevin Hartmann after the game.