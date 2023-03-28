Baseball Comets Fall at SIUE, JV Wins

Playing at SIU-Edwardsville Monday afternoon, the Greenville Comets varsity baseball team was defeated by Byron 6-1.

Byron led 3-1 going into the sixth inning, then pulled away with three more runs in that frame.

Edward Jurgena posted two hits for the Comets. Drew Potthast had a double.

Pitching for GHS were Ryan Harnetiaux and Nick Grull.

The Comets are now 3-2 with a home game Wednesday against Breese Central.

The junior varsity Comets defeated Alton Marquette, 9-0, Monday at Alton.

Drake Curry grabbed the pitching win, going four innings and striking out nine. Dayton Oliver was on the mound three innings. He struck out two batters.

On offense, Gus Olson and Griffin Prater recorded two RBIs apiece. Curry ripped an RBI triple.