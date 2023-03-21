Baseball Comets Go Extra Innings For Win

In eight innings Monday, the Greenville Comets varsity baseball team recorded a 9-6 victory over Metro East Lutheran.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Metro Eat, but was moved to Greenville.

Drew Potthast cracked a two-run homer for GHS. Hudson Alstat posted three hits and drove in the game-winning run in the eighth.

Alstat was also the winning pitcher, going 4.2 innings and striking out four. Rowdy Sussenbach was credited with the pitching save.

The Comets play at Vandalia Thursday.

In junior varsity baseball action Monday, Lincolnwood/Morrisonville defeated the Comets 9-5.

Offensively for Greenville, Brock Riedemann and Gus Olson had two hits apiece. Trey Melton doubled home a run, and Griffin Prater and Ben Wiedeman had RBIs.