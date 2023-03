Word was received Friday night that Katie Campbell, a junior on the Greenville Lady Comets basketball team, has been named honorable mention all-state in Class 2A.

The recognition is given by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

The Lady Comets had a 19-13 season and won the South Central Conference championship.

Campbell led the team in several categories with 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.