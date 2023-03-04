Central Cougars Fall In Sectional Final

Boys sectional basketball championship games were played Friday might.

In Class 2A, Breese Central was defeated by Pinckneyville, 47-43 at the Pinckneyville Sectional and Teutopolis beat Lawrenceville, 61-54, in the Newton Sectional.

Pinckneyville and Teutopolis will battle Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the SIU-Carbondale Supersectional.

In Class 1A, Altamont and Tuscola battled into four overtimes at the Altamont Sectional. Tuscola defeated the Indians 72-68. Waterloo Gibault edged Springfield Calvary, 58-56, in the Hardin Sectional.

Tuscola plays Mounds Meridian in the SIU-Carbondale Supersectional Monday at 6 p.m.

Gibault is in Monday’s Jacksonville Supersectional at 7 p.m.

In Class 3A, East St. Louis topped Triad 53-38 at the Centralia Sectional.

In Class 4A, Moline beat O’Fallon, 62-38, in the Moline Sectional.