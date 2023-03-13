Comets’ Moss All-State Special Mention

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association announced its boys all-state teams on Friday and the Greenville Comets’ Landen Moss received Class 2A Special Mention.

Moss, a senior, was the Comets leading scorer, averaging about 16 points per game. In one week late in the season, he had back-to-back games of 37 and 31 points.

Moss set new boys GHS records for most three-pointers made in a game and a season, and most three-point attempts.

Also in Class 2A, Grant Findley of Wesclin, Bennett Briles of Nashville, and Mason Shubert of Breese Central were selected to the all-state third team.

In Class 1A, Mason Robinson of Altamont was on the first team, Elijah Aumann of Nokomis and Avery Jahraus of Altamont made the second team, and Aidan Dodson from South Central was Special Mention.

Triad’s McGrady Noyes was Special Mention in Class 3A.