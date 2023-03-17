Comets Program To Aid High School Student Athletes

A new program to help Greenville High School students overcome financial obstacles to play sports has been established.

GHS Athletic Director Joe Alstat said Comets Aid will be funded by donations. He said every season of sports, there are athletes who need help paying for equipment, shoes, etc. Joe said there has been a good response to the program so far. If you are interested in donating to the fund, you can drop a check off at the high school office or call Joe for more information at 664-5580.

Alstat said the coaches help determine which students receive assistance. He said student athletes often won’t ask for the help they need, but by working closely with the coaches he believes they can identify those who need help and get them the aid they need.

