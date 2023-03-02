Four Comets Honored As All Conference

The Greenville Comets had an excellent 2022-23 basketball season.
Four members of the team have been recognized by South Central Conference coaches.
Two Comets were selected to the all-conference first team, senior Landen Moss and junior Kaleb Gardner.
Sophomore Cale Ackerman was named to the second team and junior Nick Grull was a third team selection.
The Comets won the South Central Conference championship with an 8-1 record. They also claimed a regional title and finished with an overall record of 21-12.