The Greenville High School girls and boys track teams saw their first action of the spring at Hillsboro Tuesday.

For the Lady Comets, Mia Bellegante won the 100 meter hurdles, and the 4 by 200 meter relay squad finished first. Relay runners were Bellegante, Emma Haller, Tessa Neely and Rylin DeBlois.

The Comet boys had three first place winners. They included Aidan Williams in the 800 meter run, Michael Wilson in the 1600 meter run, and Mason Price in the shot put.