GU Mens Gymnastics Goes Up Against Big Ten Teams

The Greenville University mens gymnastics team travelled to Nebraska for a meet last Friday against Nebraska and Ohio State, both Big Ten Conference schools.

The Panthers placed third as a team.

The only gymnasts in the meet’s all-around competition were from GU. Ricky Mays placed first and Ryan Barela second.

Kevin Laurina had a sixth place finish in the parallel bars, and Jacob Foster was eighth in the pommel horse.

The Panthers’ next competition is April 1 in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships at Navy.