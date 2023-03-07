GU Men’s Gymnastics Team Wins Triangular Meet

The Greenville University men’s gymnastics team turned in its best performance of the season last Sunday at Simpson College in Iowa.

In a meet involving the three NCAA Division III gymnastics teams in the nation, the Panthers defeated Springfield College from Massachusetts, and the host Simpson College team.

Greenville had four event winners and the Panthers were the top team overall in five of the six events.

Individual first place finishes were Zach Connelly in the floor exercise, Ricky May in the pommel horse, Elijah Cruz in the still rings, and Michael Avery in the vault.

The Greenville men will compete at the University of Nebraska on March 18.