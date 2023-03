The Greenville University softball team swept a double header Monday over Harris-Stowe College.

Alison Klaus pitched a three-hit shutout in a 3-0 victory. She struck out 12 batters.

In the other contest, GU grabbed a 13-3 victory. Andrea Roberts ripped three hits, and Emma Funk doubled and tripled.

Mia Boyd had one hit and was credited with four RBIs. She was also the winning pitcher.

The Lady Panthers are now 5-1 for the season.