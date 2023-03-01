Lady Comets’ Haas To Play Volleyball At Lewis & Clark

Lady Comets Volleyball Senior Katelynn Haas will be playing the sport on the college level.

Katelyn has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Lewis and Clark College in Godfrey, Illinois.

She told Jeff Leidel she is excited to be on the community college team. She said she’s been to the Lewis & Clark campus. She likes that it looks like a big castle. She said her mom went there, which also influenced her decision. Haas said she loved being a Lady Comet and learned a lot, especially how to be part of a team.

Lewis and Clark Head Volleyball Coach Jim Hunstein is happy to have Haas in the program. He said he watched her play during open gym events a few times. He said he hopes her friends will come see her play and perhaps be inspired to join the program, too.

Katelyn thanked her High School Coach Erin Cummings and Sorento Junior High Coach Christina Pashia for teaching her the game, and her parents, Brandy and Lance Haas, and sister, Nevaeh, for their support.