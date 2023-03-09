Lady Comets Recognized With Awards

By
WGEL
-
(front l-r) Anna Turner, Emma Veith, Shayna Henderson, Mylee Kessinger, Bailey Wilkerson, Charlee Stearns, Manager Kaitlyn Washburn, Haylee Clark; (back l-r) Head Coach Quinn Hammann, Coach Gina Allen, Coach Madison Gerdes, Kylie Doll, Adyson Bearley, Lilly Funneman, Natalie McCullough, Katie Campbell, Abby Clark, Manager Ava Mendenhall, Coach Megan Hallemann, and Coach Josh Cox.

Members of the Greenville Lady Comets basketball program were honored Tuesday evening during a special program.

Head Coach Quinn Hamman talked about the very successful season, which included the fourth conference championship in the last seven seasons.

Click below to hear his comments:

Varsity special awards were presented. Katie Campbell was Most Valuable Player and won the Assist and Rebound Awards. Charlee Stearns was recognized as the best three-point shooter and received the Game Changer Award.

(l-r) Bailey Wilkerson, Emma Veith, Lilly Funneman, Katie Campbell. Charlee Stearns and Shayna Henderson.

Shayna Henderson was given the Most Improved Player Award, Bailey Wilkerson, the Teammate of the Year Award, Emma Veith, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, and Lilly Funneman the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

The junior varsity Lady Comets were 14-4 for the season. JV Coach Josh Cox gave out awards. The Most Improved Award went to Kylie Doll, Teammate of the Year Award was given to Mylee Kessinger, Emma Veith was Offensive Player of the Year, and Adyson Bearley, the JV Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year.

(l-r) Adyson Bearley, Mylee Kessinger, Emma Veith and Kylie Doll.

Freshman awards were presented by Coach Gina Allen. Recipients were Ella Kleiner as Most Improved Player, Haylee Hediger as Teammate of the Year, Haylee Clark as Offensive Player of the Year, and Ava Potthast as Defensive Player of the Year.

(l-r) Haylee Hediger, Ava Potthast, Haylee Clark and Ella Kleiner.
