Lady Comets Recognized With Awards

Members of the Greenville Lady Comets basketball program were honored Tuesday evening during a special program.

Head Coach Quinn Hamman talked about the very successful season, which included the fourth conference championship in the last seven seasons.

Varsity special awards were presented. Katie Campbell was Most Valuable Player and won the Assist and Rebound Awards. Charlee Stearns was recognized as the best three-point shooter and received the Game Changer Award.

Shayna Henderson was given the Most Improved Player Award, Bailey Wilkerson, the Teammate of the Year Award, Emma Veith, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, and Lilly Funneman the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

The junior varsity Lady Comets were 14-4 for the season. JV Coach Josh Cox gave out awards. The Most Improved Award went to Kylie Doll, Teammate of the Year Award was given to Mylee Kessinger, Emma Veith was Offensive Player of the Year, and Adyson Bearley, the JV Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year.

Freshman awards were presented by Coach Gina Allen. Recipients were Ella Kleiner as Most Improved Player, Haylee Hediger as Teammate of the Year, Haylee Clark as Offensive Player of the Year, and Ava Potthast as Defensive Player of the Year.