Lady Comets’ Soccer Squad Wins Twice

The Greenville High School varsity girls soccer team played at Pinckneyville recently and was in a tournament last week.

The Lady Comets won two of four games, both in penalty kick situations.

The victory at Pinckneyville was last Tuesday. The score was 1-1 after regulation time, with Erin Peppler scoring the GHS goal on an assist from Adyson Bearley.

The penalty kick goals were recorded by Katie Campbell, Barley and Megan Ridens.

Shayna Henderson was in goal and made five saves.

Greenville participated in the Route 66 Tournament last week, playing three games.

The Lady Comets won on Saturday, edging North Mac 3-2. It was once again 1-1 after regulation play. Emma Veith recorded the goal and Peppler was credited with the assist.

The GHS team won when three players converted penalty kicks. They were Bearley, Ainsley Olson and Georgia Sussenbach.

Earlier in the tournament, the Lady Comets suffered two tough 1-0 losses, falling to Carlinville and Auburn. In the Auburn contest, Henderson made eight saves in goal.

The GHS girls are playing in another tournament this week at Litchfield.