Mater Dei Okawville Girls State Champions

This area has two high school girls state basketball champions.

Playing in state final games Saturday, Breese Mater Dei won the Class 2A title, and Okawville claimed the Class 1A championship.

Mater Dei beat Byron 62-46, jumping out to a 30-24 lead at halftime and stretching it to 13 points after three quarters.

The Lady Knights were led by Alyssa Koerkenmeier with 23 points and Julia Korte with 11.

Mater Dei finished the season with a 27-7 record.

Okawville posted a 56-35 win over Christopher to end the season with a 34-4 record.

Alayna Kraus scored 21 points and Megan Renegarbe added 17.

To show how tough of a schedule the Greenville Lady Comets faced this year, they played three of the four teams in the Class 1A and 2A title contests.