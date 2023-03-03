Mater Dei Okawville in Girls Title Games

The girls’ basketball teams at Mater Dei and Okawville will be playing for state championships on Saturday.

The Mater Dei Lady Knights meet Byron at 12:45 p.m. Saturday for the Class 2A title. They won Thursday in the state semifinals, 61-54, over Quincy Notre Dame.

The Class 1A championship game had two Southern Illinois teams in it. The Okawville girls go up against Christopher at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Okawville won its semifinal contest Thursday, 49-31 over Galena.

Both title games will be played at Illinois State University in Normal.