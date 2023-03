Registration is underway in Mulberry Grove for boys and girls wanting to play youth baseball and softball this summer.

Kaitlyn Rench and Kayla Zimmerman are overseeing the program, which will have teams in leagues with the Kingsbury Park District.

Parents can register their children, ages five to 15, on the Mulberry Grove Youth Sports Facebook page.

The deadline is April 14, and the registration fee is $40 per player.