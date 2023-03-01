Robertson To Cheer At Greenville University

Another Mulberry Grove High School cheerleader will be joining the Greenville University program.

Jaclyn Robertson, a senior at Mulberry Grove, has signed a letter of intent to cheer at GU beginning this fall.

Jaclyn told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel she is looking forward to cheering and being a student in college. She said she’s cheered eight years so far and she’s ready and excited to start college. She’s going to be one of the first students in the new nursing program at GU. Robertson said she hadn’t planned on cheering in college until her senior year came around and she didn’t want to stop.

Jaclyn is the daughter of Lori Robertson, and Tony and Shannon Robertson.