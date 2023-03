The softball season began for the Greenville Lady Comets Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Comets were defeated by East Alton-Wood River 7-3.

Hannah Potthast and Jayden Murphy posted two hits apiece. Danika Sidwell drove in two runs with a base hit.

Anna Turner also drove in a run and pitched for GHS, striking out six batters.

The junior varsity Lady Comets were edged 2-1 by East Alton-Wood River.

Delaney Smith had a hit and RBI. Ava Potthast pitched. She struck out five.