The Greenville High School varsity softball girls edged Lincolnwood, 8-7, on Tuesday at Raymond.

Anna Turner pitched for GHS, striking out five batters.

Hannah Potthast led the offense with three hits and a walk. She drove in two runs.

Lady Comets with two hits apiece included Jayden Murphy, Emmaleigh Wilfong and Ava Potthast.

The Lady Comets are at home Thursday against Mater Dei and Friday against Litchfield, then play a double header at Breese Central Saturday.