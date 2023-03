Three members of the conference champion Greenville Lady Comets basketball team have been honored as all-conference performers.

South Central Conference coaches placed junior Katie Campbell on the first team, senior Charlee Stearns on the second team and senior Lilly Funneman on the third team.

The Lady Comets went 8-1 in South Central play to grab the conference championship in the 2022-23 season.

They were 19-13 overall.