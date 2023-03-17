Varsity Baseball Comets Lose To Wesclin

Playing their second game of the season Wednesday, the Greenville Comets were defeated 8-3 by Wesclin.
Pitching for the Comets were Jon Burlingame, Hunter Clark and Drake Curry.
Trent Bohannon banged out two hits, and Ryan Harnetiaux and Hudson Alstat had one hit apiece.
Greenville, now 1-1, hosts Pana Friday afternoon.
The junior varsity baseball Comets beat Wesclin 7-2.
Cohen Alstat delivered a two-run single, and also hitting safely for the winners were Trey Melton and Dominic Sanchez.
Pitchers included Ben Hutchinson, Cohen Alstat, CJ Jackson and Gus Olson.