Baseball Comets Beat Litchfield

The Greenville Comets varsity baseball squad posted a 5-3 victory Monday over Litchfield.

Ryan Harnetiaux had a three-hit game on offense and drove in two runs. Drew Potthast also had two RBIs and a hit. Trent Bohannon collected two hits.

Winning pitcher for the Comets was Nick Grull. Drew Curry was credited with a save.

The Comets play at Nokomis on Thursday and at North Mac on Friday. Both games start at 11 a.m.

In junior varsity action Monday, Comets pitcher Gus Olson no-hit Litchfield in an 11-0 victory.

He struck out five and walked three.

Dominic Sanchez had two hits and Trey Melton cracked a double for GHS.