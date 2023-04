This week started with two losses for the baseball Greenville Comets.

They went to Mater Dei on Monday and lost 10-2.

The next day, Carlinville topped the Comets 7-3.

Trent Bohannon had two hits and a run batted in. Hudson Alstat had the other hit.

The Comets play at the Gateway Grizzlies’ stadium in Sauget on Thursday against South Central.

In junior varsity action Monday, the Comets pulled out a 9-7 win over Mater Dei.